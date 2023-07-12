Matt Hardy Reveals How Triple H's Leadership Could Have Altered His WWE Departure and AEW Move

We're now on THREADS!

If Triple H had assumed control of WWE at an earlier point, it's possible that one of AEW's top stars might not have made the decision to switch promotions.

In 2017, Matt Hardy returned to WWE alongside his brother Jeff after a seven-year absence. They had a successful run as a tag team, capturing both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

In March 2020, Matt announced his departure from WWE once again and subsequently joined All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Daily Mail Online, Hardy revealed that Vince McMahon had wanted him to transition away from wrestling and into a backstage role, something he wasn't prepared for.

"Yeah, well, I think Vince had already made up his mind. He wanted me to transition into being a producer, and that's how he envisioned my role.

"I knew that as long as he was in charge, he would ultimately guide me in that direction because that's how things work.

"If Vince perceives you in a certain light or sees you in a particular way, he will guide you towards that."

Since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE during Vince McMahon's brief retirement, he has received accolades for revitalizing the promotion's television product. Hardy acknowledges that if Triple H had been in charge in 2020, he might have chosen to stay with WWE. Nevertheless, he believes he made the correct decision to join AEW.

"If it had been the era when Triple H was in charge, I might have ended up staying then, possibly.

"But leaving and joining AEW was the right decision for me."