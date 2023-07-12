New #1 Contender To Face NXT Champion At The Great American Bash

We're now on THREADS!

During the latest episode of NXT, Ilja Dragunov emerged victorious against Bron Breakker, solidifying his position as the new number one contender for the WWE NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes. Following this development, WWE officially confirmed that Dragunov will challenge Hayes for the title at The Great American Bash.

The main event of The Great American Bash will witness a clash between Dragunov and Hayes. This encounter marks the first-ever match between the two competitors. Hayes, who won the championship from Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1, will be defending his title on television for the fifth time.

The 2023 NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 30, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. The updated card for the event is as follows:

NXT Title Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT North American Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Wes Lee (c)