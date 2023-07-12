WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Natalia Markova To Challenge Kamille for NWA Women's Championship at NWA 75

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2023

Natalia Markova To Challenge Kamille for NWA Women's Championship at NWA 75

Kamille has been scheduled to defend her NWA Women's Championship against Natalia Markova at the upcoming NWA 75 event next month.

This exciting matchup was officially announced during the latest episode of Powerrr. Markova showcased her skills by leading Pretty Empowered to a victory in a tag team match against Ruthie Jay, M95, and the reigning champion. Joe Galli, the commentator, broke the news that Markova would be stepping up to challenge Kamille at NWA 75.

Big E Reveals Wrestling Move He Will Never Attempt Again After Neck Injury

Big E, a former WWE Champion has expressed reservations about performing certain wrestling moves, and for good reason. Due to a severe neck [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 12, 2023 11:16AM


Tags: #nwa #nwa 75 #natalia markova #kamille

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82706/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer