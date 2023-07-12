Natalia Markova To Challenge Kamille for NWA Women's Championship at NWA 75

We're now on THREADS!
Kamille has been scheduled to defend her NWA Women's Championship against Natalia Markova at the upcoming NWA 75 event next month.
This exciting matchup was officially announced during the latest episode of Powerrr. Markova showcased her skills by leading Pretty Empowered to a victory in a tag team match against Ruthie Jay, M95, and the reigning champion. Joe Galli, the commentator, broke the news that Markova would be stepping up to challenge Kamille at NWA 75.
The rematch between @RealNMarkova and @Kamille_brick for the NWA World Women's Championship is official for #NWA75 on August 26th. 👀 #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/IFzoABdrml— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 11, 2023
⚡ Big E Reveals Wrestling Move He Will Never Attempt Again After Neck Injury
Big E, a former WWE Champion has expressed reservations about performing certain wrestling moves, and for good reason. Due to a severe neck [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 12, 2023 11:16AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com