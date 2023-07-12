Natalia Markova To Challenge Kamille for NWA Women's Championship at NWA 75

We're now on THREADS!

Kamille has been scheduled to defend her NWA Women's Championship against Natalia Markova at the upcoming NWA 75 event next month.

This exciting matchup was officially announced during the latest episode of Powerrr. Markova showcased her skills by leading Pretty Empowered to a victory in a tag team match against Ruthie Jay, M95, and the reigning champion. Joe Galli, the commentator, broke the news that Markova would be stepping up to challenge Kamille at NWA 75.