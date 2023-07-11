Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT: Road to Great American Bash 2023 Continues

We're now on THREADS!

The Journey to WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 continues tonight on USA Network.

WWE NXT returns to the USA Network at 8/7c. The action-packed event takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight's thrilling two-hour episode has a stacked lineup. Brace yourselves for a special appearance by The Judgment Day, a can't-miss NXT Championship Eliminator match featuring Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov. Additionally, prepare for the intense "Freedom or Trial for Tony D'Angelo" bout, pitting Stacks against Joe Coffey.

If that wasn't enough, the evening promises a non-title showdown between NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Ivy Nile, an exciting singles clash between Cora Jade and Kelani Jordan, and the highly anticipated WWE NXT debuts of Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. And to top it off, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson will face off against Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey in a thrilling tag team encounter.