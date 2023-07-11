WWE Merchandise Sales Are Booming Beyond The Attitude Era

We're now on THREADS!

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE merchandise sales being at an all-time high for the company and beating the peaks of The Attitude Era.

“Attendance is way way up… It’s been big on cable… even in the Attitude Era, when it was big on cable, it wasn’t beating the top network shows. It wasn’t even close. But now, I mean, it is. It’s crazy, and people wanna say that somehow this isn’t hot. It is so hot. It’s the hottest wrestling has been since 2001, that’s 22 years, and people may look back and go, ‘Oh, they were doing three million viewers not that many years ago,’ although TV’s changed. They certainly weren’t doing these crowds on a regular basis like they are now. The crowds for the quarter would be some of the highest in many years, and so many other things when you look at them. Merchandise has never been higher, ever. Not in the Attitude Era, not in the Hulk Hogan era. Never as high as it is now. Roman [Reigns] is the catalyst. Cody Rhodes is doing great on RAW, no doubt about it. Roman… he’s been great since he went heel, and it’s been building and everything like that, but even when you look back six months ago, it’s gone way up since six months ago.”