WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

LA Knight Breaks Into Top Five WWE Merchandise Sellers For June

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2023

LA Knight Breaks Into Top Five WWE Merchandise Sellers For June

LA Knight is hot stuff right now and many had him down as the man to walk out of Money In The Bank with the briefcase but for now that wasn't to be.

Wrestlenomics is reporting Knight's success has moved into the top five merchandise sellers in WWE in June 2023.

Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion was the biggest merch seller for the month followed by Cody Rhodes.

In third place is a name not even seen on WWE television weekly anymore, but still able to push merchandise at every WWE event, Hall of FamerStone Cold Steve Austin. LA Knight was fourth on the list and the legendary group, nWo in fifth place.

Big E Provides Latest Update On Recovery From A Broken Neck

Big E suffered a broken neck over a year ago during an episode of WWE SmackDown and during a recent interview with After The Bell podcast, B [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 07, 2023 10:27PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #la knight

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82642/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer