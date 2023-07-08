LA Knight Breaks Into Top Five WWE Merchandise Sellers For June

LA Knight is hot stuff right now and many had him down as the man to walk out of Money In The Bank with the briefcase but for now that wasn't to be.

Wrestlenomics is reporting Knight's success has moved into the top five merchandise sellers in WWE in June 2023.

Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion was the biggest merch seller for the month followed by Cody Rhodes.

In third place is a name not even seen on WWE television weekly anymore, but still able to push merchandise at every WWE event, Hall of FamerStone Cold Steve Austin. LA Knight was fourth on the list and the legendary group, nWo in fifth place.