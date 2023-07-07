WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Big E Provides Latest Update On Recovery From A Broken Neck

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2023

Big E Provides Latest Update On Recovery From A Broken Neck

Big E suffered a broken neck over a year ago during an episode of WWE SmackDown and during a recent interview with After The Bell podcast, Big E provided an update on his recovery:

“I feel great. Unfortunately, I don’t have a timetable [for a return to the ring]. The great thing is, I feel 100%, I don’t even feel like someone who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible and great. My strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever. I wish I had some answers on returning to the ring. I have nothing, unfortunately, but the beautiful thing is I feel great, my body feels great, I’m really thankful for that. Life is good. I’m blessed. I can walk around and touch my toes, go to the gym, all those things. Really grateful.” 

WWE Implements New Rule Regarding Recent Florida Gun Laws

WWE has been quick to implement a new rule concerning fans attending their events in Florida with guns following a recent state law change. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 07, 2023 06:50PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #big e

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82633/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer