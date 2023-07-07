Big E Provides Latest Update On Recovery From A Broken Neck

Big E suffered a broken neck over a year ago during an episode of WWE SmackDown and during a recent interview with After The Bell podcast, Big E provided an update on his recovery:

“I feel great. Unfortunately, I don’t have a timetable [for a return to the ring]. The great thing is, I feel 100%, I don’t even feel like someone who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible and great. My strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever. I wish I had some answers on returning to the ring. I have nothing, unfortunately, but the beautiful thing is I feel great, my body feels great, I’m really thankful for that. Life is good. I’m blessed. I can walk around and touch my toes, go to the gym, all those things. Really grateful.”