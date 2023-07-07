WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Implements New Rule Regarding Recent Florida Gun Laws

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2023

WWE Implements New Rule Regarding Recent Florida Gun Laws

WWE has been quick to implement a new rule concerning fans attending their events in Florida with guns following a recent state law change. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was explained:

“Due to a new law that went into effect in Florida on 7/1 that allowed citizens to carry concealed weapons without a permit, the WWE has enacted a written rule for all events in the state including at the Performance Center that all firearms and concealed weapons are not permitted.”

“If anyone comes to the PC or an arena where WWE is running with a firearm or gun they will be instructed to take their weapon back to their car. They won’t allow you to check-in and leave a weapon at the arena to be picked up after the show.”

Tags: #wwe #florida

