Kazuchika Okada Opens Up About Future Showdown With Bryan Danielson

Kazuchika Okada is open to the idea of a rematch against Bryan Danielson following their first encounter at Forbidden Door, but he believes the timing is not appropriate at the moment.

The AEW and NJPW joint event showcased Danielson and Okada as the main event on June 25th, delivering an epic half-hour clash. Surprisingly, the match concluded with Danielson forcing Okada to submit to a submission hold, marking the first time Okada tapped out since 2015.

During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Okada shared his thoughts on his encounter with Danielson, expressing that he felt like he truly experienced American wrestling for the first time.

"Even though I was the last one to enter the ring, I felt like AEW had taken control. Bryan's surprise appearance with 'The Final Countdown' seemed to captivate the audience. This time, I truly felt like I had a taste of American wrestling."

Regarding a potential rematch with the man who made him submit once again, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion prefers not to rush into anything:

"I don't believe it's right for me to quickly capitalize on the excitement surrounding our first encounter and immediately have a rematch. I want to reach that point through a meaningful journey. However, if the time comes to return the favor, I would strive to win even if it means forcefully breaking one or both of Danielson's arms. I hope to achieve this when the timing is perfect."