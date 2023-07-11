Kevin Nash Further Criticizes WWE Superstar LA Knight

We're now on THREADS!
LA Knight was recently called out by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash for being "an absolute rip off" of WWE legend The Rock. In a follow-up to his comment, he continued to criticize Knight on his podcast:
“There’s so many people who agree that LA is doing The Rock/[Steve] Austin. I mean, the guy’s been in the business for like 10 years — why didn’t he get over anywhere else? If you’re not over in three years, it’s probably just not gonna happen.”
“I was like, ‘Okay, this is a rib, right?’ And then, it’s not — it’s just what the character is. So, I get hot, and I’m like, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me, right?’ But they [fans on social media] said I buried the guy. I didn’t say he couldn’t work, I’ve never seen him in the ring. I just said it [the character] wasn’t very original. I’m not gonna apologize. I think it’s a blatant rip-off, but I didn’t mean any harm.”
⚡ Argument Reportedly Took Place Backstage Following WWE RAW Main Event
During Monday's WWE RAW, The Judgment Day defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in the main event of the broadcast on USA Networ [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2023 06:03PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com