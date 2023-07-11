WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Kevin Nash Further Criticizes WWE Superstar LA Knight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2023

Kevin Nash Further Criticizes WWE Superstar LA Knight

LA Knight was recently called out by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash for being "an absolute rip off" of WWE legend The Rock. In a follow-up to his comment, he continued to criticize Knight on his podcast:

“There’s so many people who agree that LA is doing The Rock/[Steve] Austin. I mean, the guy’s been in the business for like 10 years — why didn’t he get over anywhere else? If you’re not over in three years, it’s probably just not gonna happen.”

“I was like, ‘Okay, this is a rib, right?’ And then, it’s not — it’s just what the character is. So, I get hot, and I’m like, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me, right?’ But they [fans on social media] said I buried the guy. I didn’t say he couldn’t work, I’ve never seen him in the ring. I just said it [the character] wasn’t very original. I’m not gonna apologize. I think it’s a blatant rip-off, but I didn’t mean any harm.” 

Argument Reportedly Took Place Backstage Following WWE RAW Main Event

During Monday's WWE RAW, The Judgment Day defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in the main event of the broadcast on USA Networ [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2023 06:03PM

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #wwe #kevin nash #la knight

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82687/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer