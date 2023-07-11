Argument Reportedly Took Place Backstage Following WWE RAW Main Event

We're now on THREADS!

During Monday's WWE RAW, The Judgment Day defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in the main event of the broadcast on USA Network. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that multiple sources have confirmed an argument took place after the match between the participants backstage, although it was never close to getting physical.

Johnson reported:

“We are told the brunt of the issue was how the match went as there were apparently some spots that didn’t go as initially planned and were ‘clunky’ with two sources placing the blame on the fact that aspects of the match were changed ‘at the last literal second’ and one source placing the blame on one talent who they didn’t want to name to ‘not make the Internet go insane.'”