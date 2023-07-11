The Trial of Roman Reigns Caused "A Lot Of Concern" Backstage In WWE

We're now on THREADS!

Roman Reigns has been on somewhat of a downward spiral of late, compounded by losing his first match in three years recently at the Money in the Bank 2023 premium live event.

During this past Friday's WWE SmackDown, C took place with The Usos looking to point the blame and find Reigns guilty of several crimes in Tribal Court. The segment ran over 30 minutes and caused other matches on the broadcast to be shortened.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that there was a lot of concern in WWE about the segment due to its length:

“They brought that thing up too. Yeah. There was some other stuff too. I mean they, it was interesting because there were a couple of notes on that. Number one is, if there was a lot of concern, you know, debate going in, if going 30 minutes with that segment, you know, 35 minutes was overkill. They did it. And now, with the benefit of hindsight, it wasn’t because the number, you know, grew and grew and grew. And then after that, the rest of the show didn’t do anything special after that. It was just that.”