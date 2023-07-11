WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Has One Final Match With A SHARK!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2023

The Undertaker was a force not to be reckoned with in the ring and now he can also say the same of the sea!

The WWE Hall of Famer entered shallow water to scare off a shark after his wife former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool texted him about the predator lurking close to shore as she tried to relax during their recent vacation.

Taker walked straight towards the shark and stared at it until it swam away.

"I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this 'vegetation' looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker," McCool wrote on social media with a photo of The Undertaker standing in shallow water, staring down the shark, she added, "Kind digging that last picture...A LOT. Guess I wasn't big enough to scare him away but you are," McCool said in a subsequent video.

A follower noted the nurse shark was a species considered docile and unlikely to attack unless provoked, McCool responded, "Not that my sweet @undertaker knew that when he came out!"


