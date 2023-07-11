Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status

We're now on THREADS!
Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE Television since weeks before WrestleMania 39 and many are wondering if we will see a return anytime soon.
In an update on his status, Fightful Select reports that the former WWE Champion is still not cleared to return.
Fightful notes that WWE higher-up confirmed that Wyatt was still sidelined while awaiting clearance to return. Wyatt is looking forward to a return to the ring once he gets clearance to do so. Wyatt was involved with Uncle Howdy before he departed television, Howdy was played by Bo Dallas, who is Wyatt’s real-life brother, there is no word on the future of Howdy.
