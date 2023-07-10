WWE Talent Reportedly Not Allowed To Mention Sable On TV

We're now on THREADS!

Sable was one of the hottest WWE Divas of the late 90s and early 00s, but these days she is rarely seen or mentioned on WWE television, despite being married to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Sable joined WWE in 1996 and held the Women’s Champion from November 1998 to May 1999, following which she left and filed a $110 million lawsuit against the company, citing allegations of sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions.

In 2003 following WrestleMania she returned to the company for a second stint until the summer of 2004, all had seemingly been forgiven and it was during that time she met her husband Brock Lesnar which ended her marriage to Marc Mero. Lesnar and Sable married in 2006.

During a recent interview, Sable's former on-screen rival Torrie Wilson revealed that during her Hall of Famer induction, she was told not to mention Sable's name. Wilson explained:

"You’re not even allowed to mention her name. I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before they told me, ‘Oh by the way, you’re not allowed to mention her name.'"

This is rather topical because fellow Hall of Famer Edge actually mentioned Sable's name on SmackDown this past Friday reflecting on his debut in 1998. It remains unclear if this was cleared by WWE management or if Edge just didn't know.