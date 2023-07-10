WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Omos Reveals How The Undertaker Became A Mentor Him

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker may be finished in the ring but his influence on pro wrestling will be very much felt for generations to come.

One WWE talent recently told Daily Mail how he prepared for his recent match with Brock Lesnar and how The Undertaker has become somewhat of a mentor to him:

“He has become a voice in my mind. When I’m wrestling, I think, what would Undertaker do, what would he say? I get told what to do on TV and I’m processing it with what The Undertaker told me. Would he do this? He said to do it this way. He has become my special advisory.”

Omos also commented on his relationship with MVP:

“With MVP, we ride together. House shows, on tour. It’s like a big brother little brother relationship. He has helped me a lot, he doesn’t hold his tongue, he tells you how he feels about everything. He’s a terrible liar. If I ask if I’m good, he gives me feedback and has been a lot of help in my development as well.”

Source: dailymail.co.uk
Tags: #wwe #omos #undertaker

