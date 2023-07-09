Watch Braun Strowman Join Country Star Zach Bryan For Performance

We're now on THREADS!

Braun Strowman is known for being a "Monster Among Men" in the ring but he also has some impressive singing skills as displayed during a recent concert appearance.

Strowman is currently out of action, revealing on Instagram recently he had a level one fusion on his c4/c5 vertebrae on his neck, which is a pretty significant surgery and could keep him out of the ring for a year or more.

On Friday, Strowman was in attendance at the Zach Bryan concert as part of Summerfest in Milwaukee. The WWE Superstar took to the stage with Bryan and sang some of the song "Revival." Check out his singing below:

Braun Strowman got on stage with Zach Bryan last night. 😀 pic.twitter.com/E2kPzR9Fb6 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 8, 2023