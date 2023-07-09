WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Watch Braun Strowman Join Country Star Zach Bryan For Performance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

Braun Strowman is known for being a "Monster Among Men" in the ring but he also has some impressive singing skills as displayed during a recent concert appearance.

Strowman is currently out of action, revealing on Instagram recently he had a level one fusion on his c4/c5 vertebrae on his neck, which is a pretty significant surgery and could keep him out of the ring for a year or more.

On Friday, Strowman was in attendance at the Zach Bryan concert as part of Summerfest in Milwaukee. The WWE Superstar took to the stage with Bryan and sang some of the song "Revival." Check out his singing below:

Source: @lanceallan for Report Photo
