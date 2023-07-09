Watch Braun Strowman Join Country Star Zach Bryan For Performance

We're now on THREADS!
Braun Strowman is known for being a "Monster Among Men" in the ring but he also has some impressive singing skills as displayed during a recent concert appearance.
Strowman is currently out of action, revealing on Instagram recently he had a level one fusion on his c4/c5 vertebrae on his neck, which is a pretty significant surgery and could keep him out of the ring for a year or more.
On Friday, Strowman was in attendance at the Zach Bryan concert as part of Summerfest in Milwaukee. The WWE Superstar took to the stage with Bryan and sang some of the song "Revival." Check out his singing below:
Braun Strowman got on stage with Zach Bryan last night. 😀 pic.twitter.com/E2kPzR9Fb6— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 8, 2023
Fun time at Zach Bryan @zachlanebryan and got to see Braun Strowman @Adamscherr99 do his thing! 💪🏽💪🏽👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/ljpiAoKVwK— Lance Allan (@lanceallan) July 9, 2023
⚡ NXT North American Championship Match Announced For Great American Bash
The NXT North American Title will be defended at the next WWE Premium Live Event, the Great American Bash, which is an NXT exclusive event. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 09, 2023 07:26PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com