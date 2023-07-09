NXT North American Championship Match Announced For Great American Bash

We're now on THREADS!
The NXT North American Title will be defended at the next WWE Premium Live Event, the Great American Bash, which is an NXT exclusive event.
Mustafa Ali issued a challenge for the title on the July 4 episode of NXT after he picked up a victory over Tyler Bate.
WWE officially announced on Twitter that Wes Lee will defend the NXT North American Title against Mustafa Ali at the Great American Bash Premium Live Event on Sunday, July 30th.
Wes Lee is the longest reigning NXT North American Champion and has surpassed 250+ days with the title.
🚨 IT IS OFFICIAL 🚨 @WesLee_WWE will defend his #WWENXT North American Championship against @AliWWE at #NXTGAB LIVE Sunday, July 30th!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2023
Tickets 🎟️: https://t.co/5pesRq9MaR pic.twitter.com/ttuElan2Ex
⚡ Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Headlining WWE Money In The Bank 2023
Solo Sikoa has commented on headling WWE Money In The Bank with Roman Reigns and the Usos. He made his heartfelt comments on his personal F [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 08, 2023 08:26PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com