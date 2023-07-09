NXT North American Championship Match Announced For Great American Bash

We're now on THREADS!

The NXT North American Title will be defended at the next WWE Premium Live Event, the Great American Bash, which is an NXT exclusive event.

Mustafa Ali issued a challenge for the title on the July 4 episode of NXT after he picked up a victory over Tyler Bate.

WWE officially announced on Twitter that Wes Lee will defend the NXT North American Title against Mustafa Ali at the Great American Bash Premium Live Event on Sunday, July 30th.

Wes Lee is the longest reigning NXT North American Champion and has surpassed 250+ days with the title.