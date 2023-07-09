WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT North American Championship Match Announced For Great American Bash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

The NXT North American Title will be defended at the next WWE Premium Live Event, the Great American Bash, which is an NXT exclusive event.

Mustafa Ali issued a challenge for the title on the July 4 episode of NXT after he picked up a victory over Tyler Bate.

WWE officially announced on Twitter that Wes Lee will defend the NXT North American Title against Mustafa Ali at the Great American Bash Premium Live Event on Sunday, July 30th.

Wes Lee is the longest reigning NXT North American Champion and has surpassed 250+ days with the title.

#wwe #nxt #great american bash #wes lee #mustafa ali

