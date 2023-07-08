WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Headlining WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2023

Solo Sikoa has commented on headling WWE Money In The Bank with Roman Reigns and the Usos.

He made his heartfelt comments on his personal Facebook page. Sikoa explained that getting to share the ring with his family after being introduced to the main roster next to them was incredibly satisfying, believing this was his WrestleMania moment.

"Finally had some time to digest everything that happend last Saturday in London at #MITB .This will be a moment i will ALWAYS cherish and remember forever.To be in the ring with 3 of the very best in this business and better thing is we did it against eachother as family.I learned from all 3 of them since i started on the main and have taken every advice they have given me to be in this position.I have traveled the world with them and have main evented EVERY ppv with them and last Saturday we made history this night and main evented against eachother. So many emotions before and after.But i’m very thankful and happy i got to do it with family. This was my wrestlemaina moment i will never forget."


