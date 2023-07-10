WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hulk Hogan Told To "Squash The Beef" By Wife Of WWE Hall Of Famer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake were longtime friends until their friendship broke down a few years ago and the wife of Beefcake is calling for Hogan to "squash the beef" and make amends.

In a video on social media, Brutus Beefcake’s wife Missy Beefcake said:

“Let me tell you something, brother, I’ve been scratching my head for a couple of years now, trying to figure out how we can squash this beef — no pun intended,” said Missy. “But why don’t you pick up the phone and call your brother Bruti or do I need to come down to karaoke night, with my 14-inch black mambas, so we can hug it out? Let me ask you something, Hulkster, what are you going to do when Missy Mania runs wild on you?”

Tags: #wwe #hulk hogan #brutus the barber beefcake

