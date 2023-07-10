Hulk Hogan Told To "Squash The Beef" By Wife Of WWE Hall Of Famer

We're now on THREADS!
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake were longtime friends until their friendship broke down a few years ago and the wife of Beefcake is calling for Hogan to "squash the beef" and make amends.
In a video on social media, Brutus Beefcake’s wife Missy Beefcake said:
“Let me tell you something, brother, I’ve been scratching my head for a couple of years now, trying to figure out how we can squash this beef — no pun intended,” said Missy. “But why don’t you pick up the phone and call your brother Bruti or do I need to come down to karaoke night, with my 14-inch black mambas, so we can hug it out? Let me ask you something, Hulkster, what are you going to do when Missy Mania runs wild on you?”
@brutusbeefcake_ @hulkhogan squash the beef !!! #hulkamaniachallenge #btfbb #missymania pic.twitter.com/a21vLqlTH1— MISSY BEEFCAKE (@MissyBeefcake) July 9, 2023
⚡ WWE Talent Reportedly Not Allowed To Mention Sable On TV
Sable was one of the hottest WWE Divas of the late 90s and early 00s, but these days she is rarely seen or mentioned on WWE television, desp [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 10, 2023 12:25PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com