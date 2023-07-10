Latest On How Warner Bros. Discovery Views Ratings For AEW Collision

We're now on THREADS!

Pro wrestling on a Saturday night has always traditionally been a hard sell.

AEW Collision which launched on Saturdays on TNT recently drew 816,000 viewers for its debut episode with the viewership taking a dive in the two weeks that followed due to a lot of competition.

In regard to, Warner Bros Discovery and how they look at viewership, they are reportedly not so concerned with total numbers but where the show ranks, according to a report from Fightful Select.

On Wednesday nights, AEW Dynamite has consistently ranked highly and the hope is Collision will follow a similar trend. The network is well aware that viewership will continue to fall, especially in the fall when college football starts airing again.

Ideally, the network wants to see Collision ranked in the top 5 shows for the night.