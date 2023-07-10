WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest On How Warner Bros. Discovery Views Ratings For AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2023

Pro wrestling on a Saturday night has always traditionally been a hard sell.

AEW Collision which launched on Saturdays on TNT recently drew 816,000 viewers for its debut episode with the viewership taking a dive in the two weeks that followed due to a lot of competition.

In regard to, Warner Bros Discovery and how they look at viewership, they are reportedly not so concerned with total numbers but where the show ranks, according to a report from Fightful Select

On Wednesday nights, AEW Dynamite has consistently ranked highly and the hope is Collision will follow a similar trend. The network is well aware that viewership will continue to fall, especially in the fall when college football starts airing again.

Ideally, the network wants to see Collision ranked in the top 5 shows for the night.

Tags: #aew #collision #warner bros discovery

