Future WWE SmackDown Episode To Air On FS1

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2023

WWE SmackDown will be moving to FS1 instead of FOX later this month.

Dave Meltzer reports that the Friday, July 21 edition of the blue brand will air on the cable station. The reason for the change is due to FOX’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup as The United States Women’s National Team will face Vietnam at 9 PM ET.

The last time SmackDown aired on FOX was back on October 28, 2022, due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series.

The show is expected to take a big dip in viewership. 

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 10, 2023 12:30PM


