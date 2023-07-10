WWE Announces UK Return For Fall This Year

We're now on THREADS!

WWE recently held an episode of SmackDown and the Money in the Bank PLE from the O2 Arena in London, England, and now they have announced plans to return later this year for a house show.

WWE Live returns to the U.K. this October

WWE Live returns to the U.K. this October with WWE Sunday Stunner at London’s OVO Arena on Sunday, Oct. 29, before heading to Nottingham, England, on Monday, Oct. 30, and Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday, Oct. 31!

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including The Usos, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, The Street Profits and many more*.

Tickets for WWE Live are available this Friday, July 14, with an exclusive presale beginning this Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. BST, so click here to register now.

*Talent subject to change.