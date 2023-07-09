Former AEW Talent Sadie Gibbs Announces Engagement

We're now on THREADS!

Sadie Gibbs who made a handful of appearances for AEW has announced her engagement.

She revealed on social media that her boyfriend Sam proposed to her on Saturday night. She added on Instagram stories that he popped the question at a housewarming party.

Gibbs retired from the ring in 2021 due to on-going health issues but is reportedly looking to get back into the ring.

So IM ENGAGED ! 💍🥰♥️🌎 pic.twitter.com/heKUAZlua8 — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) July 9, 2023

WNS wishes the happy couple all the very best!