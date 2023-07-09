WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former AEW Talent Sadie Gibbs Announces Engagement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

Sadie Gibbs who made a handful of appearances for AEW has announced her engagement.

She revealed on social media that her boyfriend Sam proposed to her on Saturday night. She added on Instagram stories that he popped the question at a housewarming party.

Gibbs retired from the ring in 2021 due to on-going health issues but is reportedly looking to get back into the ring.

WNS wishes the happy couple all the very best!

Tags: #aew #sadie gibbs

