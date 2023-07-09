David Finlay Discusses The Best Year Of His Career In NJPW And His Vision For Bullet Club

We're now on THREADS!
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion David Finlay recently discussed his heel turn, taking over Bullet Club, and his current run in NJPW.
"Everything is going according to plan. I said last year to expect me, and I don’t think people knew what to expect. But I had this in the works for a very long time. I’m having a killer year- the best of my career. The only one that’s been able to beat me one on one is SANADA, and he’s the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. That’s the only guy that’s been able to come anywhere close"
"When I first came to Japan, I was this 21 year old kid and they told me that ‘oh, if you just follow the system, if you do things the Japanese way, you’ll get X,Y,Z’ but that never happened to me. I started noticing that the people that were successful- Juice Robinson got successful when he dropped the façade and became his true self. Jay White did the same. In the end I realized that opportunities don’t get handed to you, you have to take them."
"Well, Clark, Gabe and Alex all had similar paths to mine. They were all told to follow Shibata’s path as laid out for them, and what happened? They got forgotten while Shibata goes off playing Pure Champion in Ring of Honor. They saw themselves in me, and I saw myself in them. In my BULLET CLUB, I really don’t care about popularity or what the fans think. I’ve been saying it and I’ll say again, this is for killers and savages only. I want every member to be carrying championship gold, and If you can’t carry gold, you bring me bodies."
