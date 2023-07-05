WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Logo Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2023

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Logo Revealed

Today New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Wrestle Kingdom 18 will take place on January 4, 2024, at the Tokyo Dome. 

The event is expected to once again be headlined by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion defending the title against the winner of the G1 Climax tournament.

This year’s tournament begins on July 15 and runs to August 13.

Tags: #njpw #wrestle kingdom

