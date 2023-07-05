NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Logo Revealed

Today New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Wrestle Kingdom 18 will take place on January 4, 2024, at the Tokyo Dome.
The event is expected to once again be headlined by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion defending the title against the winner of the G1 Climax tournament.
This year’s tournament begins on July 15 and runs to August 13.
【特報！】— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) July 5, 2023
2024年1月4日（木）東京ドーム
『WRESTLE KINGDOM 18 in TOKYO DOME』の開催が決定！
詳細は後日発表となります！#njwk18 #WRESTLEKINGDOM18 pic.twitter.com/8u0dS174qA
⚡ Triple H Reportedly Missed Monday’s WWE RAW TV Taping
Triple H was reportedly not in attendance at this past Monday's WWE RAW. "The Game" was backstage at Saturday’s Money in the Bank pay [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 05, 2023 07:29PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com