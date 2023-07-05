Triple H Reportedly Missed Monday’s WWE RAW TV Taping

Triple H was reportedly not in attendance at this past Monday's WWE RAW.

"The Game" was backstage at Saturday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event and also seen during the post-show press conference.

Fightful Select reports several people at RAW hadn’t expected Triple H’s absence. Triple H was in a good mood on Saturday for WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

The report added, "Those that we spoke to claimed there was nothing to it and just a planned night away. Triple H is expected to return this weekend for Smackdown. Talent weren’t told why he wasn’t there."

Bruce Prichard ran Monday's RAW in Triple H’s absence. Vince McMahon did not make the trip to London on Saturday for MITB nor was he present at RAW.