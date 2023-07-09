IMPACT Announces Three Names For Slammiversary 2023 Press Pass

We're now on THREADS!

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release statement:

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion DEONNA PURRAZZO and her Slammiversary opponent, TRINITY, will be the special guests on the Press Pass Podcast on Tuesday, July 11, at 1pm EST. Plus, SCOTT D’AMORE will be a guest on Press Pass, too.

Tom Hannifan will host the media teleconference that will air live on IMPACT’s Facebook page.

Who will leave Slammiversary as the queen of the Knockouts Division? Who will be involved in the Special Grudge Match that D’Amore will compete in alongside PCO after Steve Maclin was removed from the match due to a serious injury suffered in Australia during the Down Under Tour? Maclin’s replacement will be announced Monday morning (July 10) by Bully Ray on Busted Open, airing live on SiriusXM Fight Nation, channel 156.

So many questions leading into Slammiversary, which is shaping up to be one of the best shows of the year.

Slammiverary airs live around the world on pay-per-view, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Slammiversary kicks off with the Countdown to Slammiversary show, streaming LIVE & FREE at 7:30 p.m. ET on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and FITE. For all the latest Slammiversary news, as well as ticket information, go to: impactwrestling.com.