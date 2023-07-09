WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Star Is Engaged To Be Married

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

Trey Miguel and Ashley D'Amboise are engaged.

Miguel proposed on Saturday, July 8 at a dinner while the couple was in France for a wrestling seminar. 

Miguel is currently under contract with IMPACT Wrestling where he has been since 2017. In addition to being part of The Rascalz group, he is a former two-time X-Division Champion. Ashley D’Amboise has competed for various independent wrestling promotions including ROH.

Congratulations to the happy couple!


