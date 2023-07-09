IMPACT Wrestling Star Is Engaged To Be Married

Trey Miguel and Ashley D'Amboise are engaged.

Miguel proposed on Saturday, July 8 at a dinner while the couple was in France for a wrestling seminar.

Miguel is currently under contract with IMPACT Wrestling where he has been since 2017. In addition to being part of The Rascalz group, he is a former two-time X-Division Champion. Ashley D’Amboise has competed for various independent wrestling promotions including ROH.

Congratulations to the happy couple!