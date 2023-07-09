WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MLW Announces Four Upcoming FITE+ Specials

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

MLW and FITE.TV has announced an expanded partnership.

MLW Never Say Never currently airs on FITE+ on Saturday night and now Major League Wrestling has announced four specials that will air on FITE+ as part of the continuing partnership between the wrestling promotion and streaming service.

- September 3rd: MLW Fury Road

- October 14th: MLW Slaughterhouse

- November 18th: MLW Fightland

- December 7th:MLW One Shot

Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #fite

