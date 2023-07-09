Two Big Title Changes At MLW Never Say Never

During Saturday's MLW Never Say Never there were some notable title changes.
Following that match, Kane celebrated with members of the Bomaye Fight Club in the ring before addressing the crowd noting he might get the colors of the belt changed and rename it the Bomaye Belt.
The other title change of the night saw The Calling (Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA) win the MLW Tag Team Titles from The Samoan SWAT Team (Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau). The match concluded when RSP hit a top rope DDT on Anoa’i through a table for the win. The Samoan SWAT Team had held the belts since March 2023.
#AndNew MLW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Alex Kane— Matt Maekz (@MattMaekz) July 9, 2023
What a match!!! #FITE #MLWNsN pic.twitter.com/X0Jz1xKnzP
Court Bauer and MSL getting Don King to do a cameo on MLW tonight is incredible pic.twitter.com/8sTE9ZpWJ5— Smoking that 118-109 Regis Kush (@BoxrecGrey) July 9, 2023
The Calling defeats Samoan Swat Team for the Tag Team Titles in a Fans bring the weapons match #MLWNSN pic.twitter.com/bkrTsxsQap— Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) July 9, 2023
