WWE SmackDown Impacted By Timing Issues Due To The Bloodline Segment Running Over

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2023

There were reportedly some timing issues on this past Friday's WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden due to The Bloodline segment which opened the live broadcast running longer than expected.

The segment explored The Bloodline’s family issues with The Usos putting their cousin, Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns on trial for all of the things he has put them through over the last three years.

The segment took up around 35 minutes of the show with one commercial break in between. PWInsider reports due to The Bloodline segment running long, the AJ Styles match with Karrion Kross was shortened with Styles beating Kross in under three minutes.

The WWE Women’s Title segment with Asuka brawling with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Money in the Bank winner IYO SKY and Bayley was also quickened to keep the broadcast on track.

Vince McMahon was backstage and reportedly kept for the most part to the original script.

