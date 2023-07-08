Watch Behind-The-Scenes Footage From WWE Money In The Bank In London

WWE has released a special behind-the-scenes featurette that shows footage of various WWE Superstars backstage at the O2 Arena in London, England for the recentWWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event.

The official description for the video, which you can view below, reads as follows:

"Get a rare look backstage as Logan Paul, John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Usos and more WWE Superstars prepared for WWE Money in the Bank in London."