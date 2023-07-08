WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On R-Truth's WWE Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2023

WWE Superstar R-Truth has been off television since suffering an injury in late 2022.

Truth suffered a torn quadricep muscle during his match against Grayson Waller on the November 1, 2022 edition of NXT. It had been reported recently that Truth likely will not be back in the ring for much of 2023 following surgery.

In an update from PWInsider, it was reported that Truth was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. This is where many WWE Superstars head to have treatment and surgery.

It is likely Truth is there to get medical advice on a potential in-ring return.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 08, 2023 07:48PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #rtruth

