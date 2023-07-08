Update On R-Truth's WWE Status

WWE Superstar R-Truth has been off television since suffering an injury in late 2022.

Truth suffered a torn quadricep muscle during his match against Grayson Waller on the November 1, 2022 edition of NXT. It had been reported recently that Truth likely will not be back in the ring for much of 2023 following surgery.

In an update from PWInsider, it was reported that Truth was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. This is where many WWE Superstars head to have treatment and surgery.

It is likely Truth is there to get medical advice on a potential in-ring return.