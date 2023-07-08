Four Top WWE Superstars Heading To The ESPY Awards

WWE is heading to the ESPY Awards.
PWInsider reports, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will all attend the ESPYs.
WWE has been a staple of the awards for a number of years, lat year with the "Best WWE Moment of the Year" award.
The award for 2021 was won by Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania 37 main event, while in 2022 it was won by the return of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.
