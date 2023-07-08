MMA Fighter Mentions "Negotiations" With Triple H

MMA star Dillon Danis has now teased being in talks with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Danis took to his social media to post a photo of himself and Triple H, both posing with a fist up.
Danis captioned the photo with:
negotiations.
Daanis is a member of Conor McGregor’s training team and is no stranger to interacting with pro wrestlers. He once threatened to rearrange AEW World Champion MJF’s face earlier this year.
negotiations. pic.twitter.com/yR42mjVPwQ— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 8, 2023
