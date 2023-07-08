WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MMA Fighter Mentions "Negotiations" With Triple H

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2023

MMA Fighter Mentions "Negotiations" With Triple H

MMA star Dillon Danis has now teased being in talks with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Danis took to his social media to post a photo of himself and Triple H, both posing with a fist up.

Danis captioned the photo with:

negotiations.

Daanis is a member of Conor McGregor’s training team and is no stranger to interacting with pro wrestlers. He once threatened to rearrange AEW World Champion MJF’s face earlier this year.

