MMA Fighter Mentions "Negotiations" With Triple H

MMA star Dillon Danis has now teased being in talks with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Danis took to his social media to post a photo of himself and Triple H, both posing with a fist up.

Danis captioned the photo with:

negotiations.

Daanis is a member of Conor McGregor’s training team and is no stranger to interacting with pro wrestlers. He once threatened to rearrange AEW World Champion MJF’s face earlier this year.