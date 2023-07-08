Grayson Waller Reacts To Losing His WWE SmackDown Debut Match

Grayson Waller lost in his SmackDown debut match, but the Australian star is keeping positive about his future in WWE.

During an interview with WWE on YouTube, Grayson Waller made clear this is just the beginning of his career in the company:

“I guess you could say this was a pretty crazy week for Grayson Waller. A week ago, I have global megastar Logan Paul on my show. Then I’m the O2 Arena, sold-out, with John Cena, and then I cap it off with my debut on the main roster, on Friday Night SmackDown, and I wrestle Hall of Famer Edge.”

“For any other wrestler, they could retire happy. This is as good as it feels. How is Grayson Waller feeling right now? I’m feeling pretty damn bad. Because whether or not I hung with Edge, it doesn’t matter because I just lost. But that’s okay because what was that he said to me? He said, ‘Sink of swim.’ Well, I’m pretty damn sure Grayson Waller just swam, and this is just the beginning.”