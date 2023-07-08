Date For Second 2023 WWE Saudi Arabia Event Revealed

WWE’s second Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event will take place in November 2023.

It was recently announced by WWE that Chicago will host Survivor Series on Saturday, November 25th.

It has been reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics that the second WWE show in Saudi Arabia will take place on Saturday, November 4 just three weeks before Survivor Series.

The event name has not been revealed but it is expected to be a Crown Jewel show.