WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Date For Second 2023 WWE Saudi Arabia Event Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2023

Date For Second 2023 WWE Saudi Arabia Event Revealed

WWE’s second Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event will take place in November 2023.

It was recently announced by WWE that Chicago will host Survivor Series on Saturday, November 25th.

It has been reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics that the second WWE show in Saudi Arabia will take place on Saturday, November 4 just three weeks before Survivor Series.

The event name has not been revealed but it is expected to be a Crown Jewel show.

Big E Provides Latest Update On Recovery From A Broken Neck

Big E suffered a broken neck over a year ago during an episode of WWE SmackDown and during a recent interview with After The Bell podcast, B [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 07, 2023 10:27PM


Tags: #wwe #saudi arabia #crown jewel

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82634/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer