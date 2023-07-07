Former WWE Superstar Wants One More Run With The Company

Heath Salter was released from WWE in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic but the former Superstar has revealed he hopes to have one more run with the company.

During an interview with Eyes Up Here w/ Francine, Slater commented on possibly having one more run with WWE:

“On July 15th, I’m going to be 40 years old. I was with WWE ever since I was 23 years old. I literally had this three year break with them that I’ve been with Impact, but I was with WWE. I was on the independents for maybe two years and then I got signed. It was just like, oh crap, I made it type thing. I stayed there for 15 years of my life. It was one of those things where I look at my age, and I look at my girls and their age, and how much they probably need me and everything. I know with WWE, it’s like, man, this is the military. You signed the contract and you’re there on every beck and call, but it’s one of those things that no one in this world pays like them.”

“I know if I can get another three year run, I could probably be set with them. I’m looking at 40 now. I’ve told myself I’m not gonna go past 47. Like 47 has been my little staple to where if I still feel good, maybe, but it’s one of those things where like 45 to 47 has been my number that I’ve gave myself when I got signed when I was 20. I’ve got another five to seven years that I feel like I could do this. So if they ever offered, you know, I mean, it’s the biggest place in the world to perform at and I was there for my whole career, pretty much.”