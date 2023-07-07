Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown From Madison Square Garden

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will serve as the post-Money In the Bank episode.

We know that the event will be headlined by The Usos putting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court. This past weekend, Jey Uso pinned Reigns as The Usos defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War Match.

In addition, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be returning to the live broadcast and will feature a title defense for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

- Money In the Bank fallout

- AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

- WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Sheamus

- The Usos put Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court

Prepare for chaos.



Here is your preview for tonight's #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/bIWEnYbNot — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2023