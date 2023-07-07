WWE SummerSlam 2023 Plans For Rhea Ripley Revealed

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title at SummerSlam 2023 but against who you ask!?

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez is planned to be Ripley’s challenger at SummerSlam. The match has been teased also so this would seem the creative direction.

This past Monday, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville become the new #1 contenders to Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, with that match expected to take place before SummerSlam.

Below is the rumored card for WWE SummerSlam 2023 which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

- Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

- Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar (stipulation rumored)

- Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

- WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley to defend against current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

- WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to defend against Drew McIntyre

- WWE Women’s Champion Asuka to defend in a Triple Threat against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to defend against Jey Uso