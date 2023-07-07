WWE SummerSlam 2023 Set To Deliver Impressive Record

The WWE Live Event business is booming right now and with SummerSlam 2023 around the corner things are certainly hotting up.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that SummerSlam could set a major record at Ford Field next month.

“With 42,889 tickets out at press time, this will end up as the most attended SummerSlam aside from the 1992 show at Wembley Stadium in the show’s history. It has also already broken the SummerSlam gate record of $4,797,538 set for last year’s show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville with 41,708 total.”

“It will also likely set the SummerSlam gate record. It may also set the WWE’s largest non-WrestleMania gate record, which would be $7.7 million based on the company’s press release (which includes service charge on tickets) and the audited real number of $7,316,940 for this year’s Royal Rumble in San Antonio. That show legitimately did 44,569 paid and this year’s show, if you figure paid at about 40,000, has a good shot to beat that and pricing may be higher this time.”

“One would think the announcements of what is a very strong card should start picking up the sales numbers next week. While this show won’t do the total number of tickets sold as AEW will at Wembley, it’s a longshot, but not out of the question it can do a larger gate. Either way, this should be the WWE’s first or second biggest non-WrestleMania gate in history.”