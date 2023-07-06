John Cena Reveals How Much Money He Made From His First WWE Contract

John Cena has revealed how much money he made with his first WWE contract, and how his parents reacted when he joined the promotion in the early 00s.

During an interview with Kevin Hart on Hart To Heart, Cena said:

“My first contract with WWE was $12,000 a year. I quit my job the day I was signed. I think my rent was $1,000 a month. So all my money is now rent. When I told my mom, she’s like, ‘I hope you’re okay.’ My dad, I could have told him any other position and he would have been like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ but I told him I got a job with WWE. ‘Oh, my son. This is unreal. It’s going to great. I can’t believe it.’ Still, to this day, he’s extremely proud.”