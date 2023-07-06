Drew McIntyre Tells Fans "The Future Doesn’t Matter"

During the latest episode of WWE The Bump, Drew McIntyre apologized to fans for missing shows before making mention of the rumors surrounding his future in WWE, but says for now the future is not important:

“I just want to apologize for everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It’s not like me, unless there’s a reason. Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter.

“What matters is the present, and presently, Drew McIntyre is back. If you’re heading to a WWE show and Drew McIntyre’s there, you know you’re gonna get 110%, and finally, I’m chasing that big moment with a title in front of live fans. So let’s make that happen finally.”