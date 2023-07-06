WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Drew McIntyre Tells Fans "The Future Doesn’t Matter"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2023

Drew McIntyre Tells Fans "The Future Doesn’t Matter"

During the latest episode of WWE The Bump, Drew McIntyre apologized to fans for missing shows before making mention of the rumors surrounding his future in WWE, but says for now the future is not important:

“I just want to apologize for everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It’s not like me, unless there’s a reason. Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter.

“What matters is the present, and presently, Drew McIntyre is back. If you’re heading to a WWE show and Drew McIntyre’s there, you know you’re gonna get 110%, and finally, I’m chasing that big moment with a title in front of live fans. So let’s make that happen finally.”


Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre #the bump

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82609/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer