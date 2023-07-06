Former 00's WWE Developmental Talent Arrested For DUI

Danny "Inferno" Gimondo has been charged with a DUI and more.
PWInsider reported that the 46-year-old has been charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
The Hernando Sun reports that Gimondo was arrested on June 29th at 3:15 PM ET in Hernando County. There are no further details on the arrest. Gimondo is incarcerated in Hernando County, with a $10,000 bond set.
Gimondo was part of OVW from 2004 through 2006 under a Developmental contract with WWE and worked on the independent scene until 2020.
