Former 00's WWE Developmental Talent Arrested For DUI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2023

Danny "Inferno" Gimondo has been charged with a DUI and more. 

PWInsider reported that the 46-year-old has been charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The Hernando Sun reports that Gimondo was arrested on June 29th at 3:15 PM ET in Hernando County. There are no further details on the arrest. Gimondo is incarcerated in Hernando County, with a $10,000 bond set.

Gimondo was part of OVW from 2004 through 2006 under a Developmental contract with WWE and worked on the independent scene until 2020.

Tags: #wwe #dui

