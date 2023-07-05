WWE Officials "Very Happy" With Match On Monday's RAW

On Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Natalya and Rhea Ripley went against each other for the WWE World Women’s Championship.

The finish of the match saw Ripley retaining her championship, and WWE officials were reportedly "very happy" with how the match went down.

A report from Fightful Select reveals one higher-up in the company was so happy with the match that they said they would re-watch it several times and others should do the same.

Ripley and Natalya told others backstage that they had a lot of fun during the match and much praise was given to both women by their peers.

Ripley reportedly suffered an injury to her mouth during the match.