Reason WWE Delayed Brock Lesnar’s Return To TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2023

Brock Lesnar is once again back on WWE television resuming his feud with Cody Rhodes ahead of a rumored third match between the two men at SummerSlam 2023.

Insider source WRKD Wrestling is reporting that Lesnar’s return was delayed due to other surprises on the Money in the Bank premium live event after they previously indicated that Lesnar would be returning in London:

"Plans had changed before Money In The Bank, with McIntyre and Cena returning, the thought process was that Brock’s return would be diminished after multiple other surprises in the evening. Brock has instead returned on #WWERaw."

 

