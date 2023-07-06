AEW Rampage SPOILERS For The 100th Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a number of matches were taped for the July 7th edition of AEW Rampage which will be the 100th episode. Below are the results courtesy of ITNWWE.com…
- Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal: Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara def. Matt Hardy & Jeff Jarrett. Adam Page saved Matt Hardy from post-match attack from Jarrett and his team.
- Hikaru Shida def. Marina Shafir.
- Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal: Brian Cage & Big Bill def. Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal.
- Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) def. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) when Konosuke Takeshita distracted the referee while Claudio Castagnoli attacked Page, who got pinned by Evil Uno.
