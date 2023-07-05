The Creed Brothers Leave WWE NXT

The Creed Brothers will no longer be appearing on the WWE brand.

During Tuesday's NXT on USA Network, the Creed Brothers lost a "Loser Leaves NXT" match to The Dyad. The match concluded when a man in a Schism mask headbutted Julius. This led to Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid pinning him for the 3 count.

It is being reported Ivy Nile will be staying on the WWE NXT brand. It is believed The Creed Brothers will get called up to the main roster, although when nobody knows right now.