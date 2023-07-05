WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Creed Brothers Leave WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2023

The Creed Brothers will no longer be appearing on the WWE brand.

During Tuesday's NXT on USA Network, the Creed Brothers lost a "Loser Leaves NXT" match to The Dyad. The match concluded when a man in a Schism mask headbutted Julius. This led to Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid pinning him for the 3 count.

It is being reported Ivy Nile will be staying on the WWE NXT brand. It is believed The Creed Brothers will get called up to the main roster, although when nobody knows right now.

Tyler Breeze Reportedly Still Under Contract To WWE

Fightful Select reports that surprisingly Tyler Breeze is still under contract with WWE despite not having wrestled for the company in more [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 04, 2023 09:17PM


Tags: #wwe #the creed brothers #nxt

