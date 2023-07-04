WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tyler Breeze Reportedly Still Under Contract To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2023

Fightful Select reports that surprisingly Tyler Breeze is still under contract with WWE despite not having wrestled for the company in more than two years.

Breeze currently works for the UpUpDownDown brand and one source indicates that the agreement prevents Breeze from doing any appearances with AEW. Any other restrictions remain unclear at present.

Breeze is soon set to make an in-ring appearance with Prestige Wrestling for a September 1 event. Breeze is very much interested in training other wrestlers and investing in real estate at this stage in his career.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #tyler breeze

