Tyler Breeze Reportedly Still Under Contract To WWE

Fightful Select reports that surprisingly Tyler Breeze is still under contract with WWE despite not having wrestled for the company in more than two years.

Breeze currently works for the UpUpDownDown brand and one source indicates that the agreement prevents Breeze from doing any appearances with AEW. Any other restrictions remain unclear at present.

Breeze is soon set to make an in-ring appearance with Prestige Wrestling for a September 1 event. Breeze is very much interested in training other wrestlers and investing in real estate at this stage in his career.